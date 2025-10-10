The AFU have engaged in over 100 clashes with the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00, 10/10/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight enemy attacks today. In addition, the enemy carried out 70 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, two of them from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy carried out 11 attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanskiye Khutory, Zapadny, Dovgeny and in the direction of Dvorichansky, Odradny, Bologivka, Kolodyazny. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of Stepovaya Novoselivka, Pishchanye, Petropavlivka, Boguslavka, and in the direction of Kurylivka. Five combat clashes are ongoing to this day.

In the Lymansky direction, the invading army has today carried out 15 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Novyi Mir, Kopanky, Drobysheve, Karpivka, Ridkodub, Derylove, Seredne, Torske and in the direction of Olhivka. Seven combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, Russian units tried three times to advance on the positions of our troops in the areas of Yampol and Hryhorivka.