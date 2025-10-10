The AFU have engaged in over 100 clashes with the Russian army since the beginning of the day

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian occupiers' offensive. The total number of combat engagements has reached 102 so far.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces have engaged in over 100 confrontations with the Russian army, successfully restraining the offensive of the invaders.
- Active fighting persists on various front lines, with Ukrainian soldiers defending settlements and responding to enemy shelling effectively.
- Detailed operational information provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine highlights the relentless efforts of Ukrainian defenders in repelling enemy attacks across different directions.
Current situation on the front on October 10
Operational information as of 16:00, 10/10/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight enemy attacks today. In addition, the enemy carried out 70 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, two of them from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy carried out 11 attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanskiye Khutory, Zapadny, Dovgeny and in the direction of Dvorichansky, Odradny, Bologivka, Kolodyazny. One battle is still ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of Stepovaya Novoselivka, Pishchanye, Petropavlivka, Boguslavka, and in the direction of Kurylivka. Five combat clashes are ongoing to this day.
In the Lymansky direction, the invading army has today carried out 15 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Novyi Mir, Kopanky, Drobysheve, Karpivka, Ridkodub, Derylove, Seredne, Torske and in the direction of Olhivka. Seven combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Slavyansk direction, Russian units tried three times to advance on the positions of our troops in the areas of Yampol and Hryhorivka.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the enemy tried to penetrate our defenses 11 times in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, and in the direction of the settlement of Berestok.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 34 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Sukhetske, Myrnograd, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Molodetske, Horikhovo, Filiya and in the direction of Novopavlivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 26 attacks, eight combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped four assault actions of enemy troops, two more clashes are still ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Tolstoy, Sosnivka, Novohrygorivka and Poltavka.
In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks by the invaders in the areas of Kamyanske, Stepovoye, and Plavni.
In the Dnieper direction, four futile attempts to storm the positions of our units by the invaders have currently been recorded.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-