The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 1,140 Russian occupiers
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 1,140 Russian occupiers

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses
Читати українською

Over the past 24 hours, from October 12 to 13, the Russians lost another 1,140 soldiers at the front. The Armed Forces of Ukraine also destroyed 21 artillery systems and 109 vehicles.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully eliminated 1,140 Russian occupiers and destroyed 21 artillery systems and 109 vehicles, demonstrating their high combat readiness.
  • The General Staff reports a notable decrease in the number of Russian troops at the front, reflecting the successful operations of the Ukrainian forces.
  • The total enemy combat losses since the Russian-Ukrainian war began include personnel, tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, and other units, showcasing the impact of the conflict.

The General Staff reported on the successes of the AFU at the front during the day

This is reported in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to October 13, 2025 are approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,123,950 (+1,140) people wounded/killed;

  • tanks — 11,251 (+3) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,345 (+0) units;

  • artillery systems — 33,599 (+21) units;

  • MLRS — 1520 (+2) units;

  • air defense systems — 1225 (+0) units;

  • aircraft — 427 (+0) units;

  • helicopters — 346 (+0) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 69,242 (+232) units;

  • cruise missiles — 3859 (+0) units;

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0) units;

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 64,043 (+109) units;

  • special equipment — 3977 (+0) units.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU destroyed another 1,120 Russian occupiers, the MiG-31 self-destructed
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The AFU destroyed another 1,120 Russian occupiers, the MiG-31 self-destructed
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU have engaged in over 100 clashes with the Russian army since the beginning of the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU eliminated 140 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction within 24 hours
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Pokrovsky direction

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?