The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 1,140 Russian occupiers

Over the past 24 hours, from October 12 to 13, the Russians lost another 1,140 soldiers at the front. The Armed Forces of Ukraine also destroyed 21 artillery systems and 109 vehicles.

Report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to October 13, 2025 are approximately: