Over the past 24 hours, from October 12 to 13, the Russians lost another 1,140 soldiers at the front. The Armed Forces of Ukraine also destroyed 21 artillery systems and 109 vehicles.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully eliminated 1,140 Russian occupiers and destroyed 21 artillery systems and 109 vehicles, demonstrating their high combat readiness.
- The General Staff reports a notable decrease in the number of Russian troops at the front, reflecting the successful operations of the Ukrainian forces.
- The total enemy combat losses since the Russian-Ukrainian war began include personnel, tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, and other units, showcasing the impact of the conflict.
The General Staff reported on the successes of the AFU at the front during the day
This is reported in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to October 13, 2025 are approximately:
personnel — about 1,123,950 (+1,140) people wounded/killed;
tanks — 11,251 (+3) units;
armored combat vehicles — 23,345 (+0) units;
artillery systems — 33,599 (+21) units;
MLRS — 1520 (+2) units;
air defense systems — 1225 (+0) units;
aircraft — 427 (+0) units;
helicopters — 346 (+0) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 69,242 (+232) units;
cruise missiles — 3859 (+0) units;
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units;
submarines — 1 (+0) units;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 64,043 (+109) units;
special equipment — 3977 (+0) units.
