Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army has lost another 1,120 soldiers, 5 tanks, and 14 armored combat vehicles. Moreover, a MiG-31 plane crashed in the Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation.

Losses of the Russian Army as of October 10, 2025

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 10/10/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,120,510 (+1,120) people

tanks — 11,246 (+5) units

armored combat vehicles — 23,339 (+14) units

artillery systems — 33,547 (+13) units

MLRS — 1,517 (+0) units

air defense systems — 1,225 (+0) units

aircraft — 427 (+0) units

helicopters — 346 (+0)

operational-tactical-level UAVs — 68,547 (+254)

cruise missiles — 3,841 (+0)

ships / boats — 28 (+0)

submarines — 1 (+0)

automobiles and tankers — 63775 (+70)

special equipment — ​​3973 (+0)

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 71 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 161 guided bombs.

In addition, 4252 kamikaze drones were used to strike and 4146 attacks were carried out on the positions of our troops and settlements, of which about a hundred were from multiple launch rocket systems.