The AFU destroyed another 1,120 Russian occupiers, the MiG-31 self-destructed
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Читати українською

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army has lost another 1,120 soldiers, 5 tanks, and 14 armored combat vehicles. Moreover, a MiG-31 plane crashed in the Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation.

Points of attention

  • Recent airstrikes and drone attacks carried out by the enemy underscore the ongoing battle for control over strategic positions and territories.
  • The missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hitting enemy personnel concentrations demonstrate the active defense strategies employed by the AFU.

Losses of the Russian Army as of October 10, 2025

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 10/10/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,120,510 (+1,120) people

  • tanks — 11,246 (+5) units

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,339 (+14) units

  • artillery systems — 33,547 (+13) units

  • MLRS — 1,517 (+0) units

  • air defense systems — 1,225 (+0) units

  • aircraft — 427 (+0) units

  • helicopters — 346 (+0)

  • operational-tactical-level UAVs — 68,547 (+254)

  • cruise missiles — 3,841 (+0)

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0)

  • submarines — 1 (+0)

  • automobiles and tankers — 63775 (+70)

  • special equipment — ​​3973 (+0)

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 71 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 161 guided bombs.

In addition, 4252 kamikaze drones were used to strike and 4146 attacks were carried out on the positions of our troops and settlements, of which about a hundred were from multiple launch rocket systems.

On October 9, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck two areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

