Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army has lost another 1,120 soldiers, 5 tanks, and 14 armored combat vehicles. Moreover, a MiG-31 plane crashed in the Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- Recent airstrikes and drone attacks carried out by the enemy underscore the ongoing battle for control over strategic positions and territories.
- The missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hitting enemy personnel concentrations demonstrate the active defense strategies employed by the AFU.
Losses of the Russian Army as of October 10, 2025
The total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 10/10/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,120,510 (+1,120) people
tanks — 11,246 (+5) units
armored combat vehicles — 23,339 (+14) units
artillery systems — 33,547 (+13) units
MLRS — 1,517 (+0) units
air defense systems — 1,225 (+0) units
aircraft — 427 (+0) units
helicopters — 346 (+0)
operational-tactical-level UAVs — 68,547 (+254)
cruise missiles — 3,841 (+0)
ships / boats — 28 (+0)
submarines — 1 (+0)
automobiles and tankers — 63775 (+70)
special equipment — 3973 (+0)
Yesterday, the enemy carried out 71 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 161 guided bombs.
In addition, 4252 kamikaze drones were used to strike and 4146 attacks were carried out on the positions of our troops and settlements, of which about a hundred were from multiple launch rocket systems.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-