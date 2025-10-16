The AFU have repelled more than 60 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

At this time, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine 61 times.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled over 60 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day, showcasing their resilience and determination in defending their positions.
- Ukrainian troops are holding firm on defense in multiple directions including North-Slobozhansky, Kursk, South-Slobozhansky, Lymansky, and others, despite numerous attacks and airstrikes by the Russian occupiers.
- The operational information provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on October 16, 2025, highlights the ongoing conflict as Ukrainian defenders successfully thwart enemy assaults in various key areas.
Current situation on the front on October 16
Operational information as of 16:00 on 10/16/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders twice. Enemy aircraft carried out six airstrikes, dropping a total of 16 guided bombs. The enemy also carried out 118 attacks, including 19 from multiple rocket launchers.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled seven enemy assaults near Vovchansk, Vovchanske Khutory and in the direction of Kolodyazne, Bolohivka, and Kutkivka. Two more clashes are still ongoing.
Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked seven times in the Kupyansk direction in the areas of the settlements of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Bohuslavka. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units repel two attacks in the directions of the settlements of Druzhelyubivka and Lyman.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the Russian occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders seven times in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar and in the direction of Stepanivka and Sofiivka. Ukrainian units repelled five attacks, and two more clashes are ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have launched 18 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Dorozhne, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Filiya and in the direction of Bilytsky and Balahan. Restraining the enemy onslaught, the Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 13 attacks.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the invaders tried 13 times to advance on the positions of Ukrainian troops near the settlements of Zeleny Hai, Novokhatske, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Verbove, Novomykolaivka, and Novohrygorivka. Five combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful offensive operation in the Stepovoye area.
In the Dnieper direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks by the invaders.
