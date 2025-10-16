The AFU have repelled more than 60 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 10/16/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders twice. Enemy aircraft carried out six airstrikes, dropping a total of 16 guided bombs. The enemy also carried out 118 attacks, including 19 from multiple rocket launchers.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled seven enemy assaults near Vovchansk, Vovchanske Khutory and in the direction of Kolodyazne, Bolohivka, and Kutkivka. Two more clashes are still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked seven times in the Kupyansk direction in the areas of the settlements of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Bohuslavka. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units repel two attacks in the directions of the settlements of Druzhelyubivka and Lyman.