The situation on the front has escalated — over 130 clashes have occurred between the AFU and the Russian Army

Operational information as of 16:00, 10/20/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Three enemy attacks took place today in the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions . The invaders' aviation carried out four strikes, dropping 13 guided bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 76 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, six of which were from multiple rocket launchers.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, seven combat clashes took place in the areas of Bolohivka, Kamyanka, and Kutkivka. One combat clash is currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, two enemy attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near Kupyansk and Boguslavka are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction today, the invading army carried out one attack on Ukrainian positions in the area of the settlement of Shandryholove.

In the Slavyansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked eight times near Yampol, Serebryanka, Dronivka, Viyimka, Fedorivka, and in the direction of Zvanivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of our defenders near the settlement of Stupochky.