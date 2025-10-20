The situation on the front has escalated — over 130 clashes have occurred between the AFU and the Russian Army

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian occupiers' advance. The total number of combat engagements so far is 133.
- Over 130 clashes have erupted between the AFU and the Russian Army, with Ukrainian defense forces successfully restraining the invaders' offensive.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported multiple enemy attacks and artillery strikes targeting Ukrainian military positions and civilians.
- Combat clashes are ongoing in various directions including North-Slobozhansk, Kursk, South Slobozhansk, Kupyansk, Lyman, Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Kostyantynivka, Pokrovsk, Oleksandrivka, Hulyaipil, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovs'kyi.
Operational information as of 16:00, 10/20/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Three enemy attacks took place today in the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions . The invaders' aviation carried out four strikes, dropping 13 guided bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 76 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, six of which were from multiple rocket launchers.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, seven combat clashes took place in the areas of Bolohivka, Kamyanka, and Kutkivka. One combat clash is currently ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, two enemy attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near Kupyansk and Boguslavka are ongoing.
In the Lyman direction today, the invading army carried out one attack on Ukrainian positions in the area of the settlement of Shandryholove.
In the Slavyansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked eight times near Yampol, Serebryanka, Dronivka, Viyimka, Fedorivka, and in the direction of Zvanivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of our defenders near the settlement of Stupochky.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, our defenders repelled 12 enemy attempts to penetrate our defenses in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyny, Katerynivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyny Yar, Sofiivka, and Poltavka. Another battle is still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 55 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Shakhove, Dorozhne, Poltavka, Sukhetske, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Chervonyi Lyman, Lysivka, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne and in the direction of the settlements of Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 54 attacks.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, since the beginning of the day, our defenders have stopped 17 assaults by enemy troops in the areas of the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Andriyivka-Klevtsove, Oleksandrakhrad, Vorone, Sosnivka, Kalynivske, Novohryhorivka, Olhivske and in the direction of Orestopol, Oleksiyivka and Pryvilne. Two more combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the aggressor carried out an air strike on the settlement of Zaliznychne.
In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled six enemy attacks in the direction of Plavni and Prymorske, near Novoandreivka, Malaya Tokmachka, Stepnohirsk, and Stepovoye. Two more combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Prydniprovs'kyi direction, the enemy launched an airstrike on the settlement of Mykolaivka and made one unsuccessful attempt to approach the positions of Ukrainian units in the direction of the Antonivs'kyi Bridge.
