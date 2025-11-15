Russian occupiers attacked Nikopol with FPV drone — there are injured
Russian occupiers attacked Nikopol with FPV drone — there are injured

Nikopol
Source:  Dnipropetrovsk State Administration

On the afternoon of November 15, Russian forces attacked Nikopol, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, with an FPV drone. Five people were injured in the strike.

Points of attention

  • Russian occupiers conducted a drone attack on Nikopol, resulting in injuries to five civilians.
  • The incident took place in the Dnipropetrovsk region, with one victim hospitalized in serious condition.
  • Acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, confirmed the details of the attack.

Russian drone attacks civilians in Nikopol

This was reported by the acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko.

According to him, the 60-year-old wounded man was hospitalized in serious condition. Men aged 54, 48, 46 and a 55-year-old woman will be treated on an outpatient basis.

A gas station, a car, and a moped were damaged.

