Russian occupiers attacked Nikopol with FPV drone — there are injured

On the afternoon of November 15, Russian forces attacked Nikopol, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, with an FPV drone. Five people were injured in the strike.
Russian drone attacks civilians in Nikopol
This was reported by the acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko.
A gas station, a car, and a moped were damaged.
