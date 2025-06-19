Russian occupiers shelled the Nikopol region — one person was killed and one was injured

Russian troops shelled several districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region on the morning of June 19. The strike damaged houses and cars, and there were also injuries and deaths.
Points of attention
- Russian troops shelled the Nikopol region in the Dnipropetrovsk area, causing injuries and fatalities.
- Multiple districts were targeted, leading to significant material damage and casualties, including a tragic fatality.
- Five civilians, including an 11-year-old boy, were injured during the shelling.
Russia shelled the Dnipropetrovsk region: there is a victim
This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak.
According to him, the Russian army also attacked the Samaritan district with UAVs. A fire broke out.
Among the five injured in the morning attacks on the Nikopol region is an 11-year-old boy. He is in the hospital, as are three other adults. One injured person, a 59-year-old man, is "seriously."
He also noted that the remaining hospitalized patients are in moderate condition, and one victim will be treated on an outpatient basis.
Later, Lysak noted that a 59-year-old man injured in the morning attack on the Nikopol region had died.
