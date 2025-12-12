Reuters analysts concluded that Russian state sector revenues from oil and gas sales will almost halve in December 2025 compared to last year, to 410 billion rubles ($5.17 billion).
Points of attention
- The drop in oil prices and the currency exchange rate are expected to result in a decrease of almost a quarter in total revenue for the year.
- Last month, Russia reported the lowest monthly revenues from oil and gas in the past five years, highlighting the challenging economic conditions faced by the country.
Russia continues to lose huge sums
New losses for the aggressor country were the result of lower crude oil prices and the strengthening of the ruble.
Analysts were able to calculate that revenue for the entire current year is expected to decrease by almost a quarter to 8.44 trillion rubles.
What is important to understand is that this is below the forecast of the Russian Ministry of Finance of 8.65 trillion rubles.
In addition, it is indicated that the Russian authorities reported the lowest monthly revenues from oil and gas of 405 billion rubles (about 5 billion dollars — ed.) 5 years ago.
It was during that period that oil prices plummeted to record lows amid the coronavirus pandemic.
It is also known that last month the price of Russian oil in rubles fell by 17.1% compared to October.
