Zelenskyy announced powerful sanctions against the Russian "shadow fleet" — what is known
Sanctions against Russian tankers and the entire infrastructure for transporting Russian oil will be strengthened by both Europe and Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced during a traditional video address.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy reveals plans to enhance sanctions against Russian tankers and oil infrastructure, in coordination with over 30 states.
  • The measures aim to restrict Russian tankers and oil transportation infrastructure from entering Ukraine and Europe.
  • International cooperation through the Coalition of the Willing is being mobilized to boost security on land, in the sky, and at sea.

Zelenskyy announced new sanctions against Russia

The President of Ukraine stated that a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing is being prepared for December 11 — more than 30 states that work together with Ukraine for security on land, in the sky, and at sea.

We will coordinate with Europe next week in bilateral formats. Ukraine works quickly. Every visit, every one of our negotiations always has a practical result, first of all, for our defense, for our stability.

Zelenskyy also reported on the strengthening of Ukraine's combat aviation.

Thank you. Details are not yet public, but we are constantly adding forces in the sky.

Today, there is an additional sanction step in Europe — there will be more sanctions against Russian tankers, against the entire infrastructure of transporting Russian oil, and this is right. In December, Ukraine will also present its package of sanctions against the tanker fleet, which is working for war, and we will spread this pressure in joint formats with our partners. There will also be new steps against Russian propagandists.

