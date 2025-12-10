Zelenskyy announced powerful sanctions against the Russian "shadow fleet" — what is known

Sanctions against Russian tankers and the entire infrastructure for transporting Russian oil will be strengthened by both Europe and Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced during a traditional video address.

Zelenskyy announced new sanctions against Russia

The President of Ukraine stated that a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing is being prepared for December 11 — more than 30 states that work together with Ukraine for security on land, in the sky, and at sea.

We will coordinate with Europe next week in bilateral formats. Ukraine works quickly. Every visit, every one of our negotiations always has a practical result, first of all, for our defense, for our stability. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy also reported on the strengthening of Ukraine's combat aviation.

Thank you. Details are not yet public, but we are constantly adding forces in the sky.