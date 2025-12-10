The end of the Russia's war against Ukraine. Zelenskyy announced the final stage of work on the 20 points of the document

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a statement regarding work on an agreement to end the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy is leading efforts to finalize a document that will signal the end of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.
- Ukraine is collaborating with partners to identify practical steps towards ending the conflict and ensuring a stable future for the country.
- The communication between Ukraine and the United States, as well as with partners in Europe, is crucial in determining the parameters for ending the war.
Zelenskyy announced the final stage of work on a document on ending the Russia's war against Ukraine
Zelenskyy reported that Ukraine continues to communicate with all partners on a daily basis, virtually 24/7, to determine workable and realistic steps to end the war.
Also on December 11, Zelenskyy announced a new meeting in the format of the Coalition of the Willing.
We are working very productively to guarantee future security and prevent a repeat of Russian aggression. This week can bring news for all of us and to end the bloodshed. We proceed from the fact that peace has no alternative, and the key questions are how to force Russia to stop the killings and what specifically will deter Russia from a third invasion. Thank you to everyone who is with Ukraine!
