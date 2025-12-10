The end of the Russia's war against Ukraine. Zelenskyy announced the final stage of work on the 20 points of the document
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The end of the Russia's war against Ukraine. Zelenskyy announced the final stage of work on the 20 points of the document

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a statement regarding work on an agreement to end the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy is leading efforts to finalize a document that will signal the end of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.
  • Ukraine is collaborating with partners to identify practical steps towards ending the conflict and ensuring a stable future for the country.
  • The communication between Ukraine and the United States, as well as with partners in Europe, is crucial in determining the parameters for ending the war.

Zelenskyy announced the final stage of work on a document on ending the Russia's war against Ukraine

Zelenskyy reported that Ukraine continues to communicate with all partners on a daily basis, virtually 24/7, to determine workable and realistic steps to end the war.

Everything should be reliable and worthy for Ukraine. Today, on the schedule is a conversation with the American side regarding a document that will detail the process of reconstruction and economic development of Ukraine after the war. In parallel, we are finalizing work on 20 points of a fundamental document that can determine the parameters of the end of the war, and we expect to transfer the document to the United States in the near future after our joint work with President Trump's team and partners in Europe.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Also on December 11, Zelenskyy announced a new meeting in the format of the Coalition of the Willing.

We are working very productively to guarantee future security and prevent a repeat of Russian aggression. This week can bring news for all of us and to end the bloodshed. We proceed from the fact that peace has no alternative, and the key questions are how to force Russia to stop the killings and what specifically will deter Russia from a third invasion. Thank you to everyone who is with Ukraine!

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine and the US revealed details of peace talks
Rustem Umerov
Umerov and Witkoff revealed details of negotiations
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump made an ambiguous statement regarding Zelensky's attitude to the "peace plan"
The White House
Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Peace is closer than ever." Stubb predicts a quick end to the war for Ukraine
Stubb is optimistic about the end of the war

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?