The end of the Russia's war against Ukraine. Zelenskyy announced the final stage of work on the 20 points of the document

Zelenskyy announced the final stage of work on a document on ending the Russia's war against Ukraine

Zelenskyy reported that Ukraine continues to communicate with all partners on a daily basis, virtually 24/7, to determine workable and realistic steps to end the war.

Everything should be reliable and worthy for Ukraine. Today, on the schedule is a conversation with the American side regarding a document that will detail the process of reconstruction and economic development of Ukraine after the war. In parallel, we are finalizing work on 20 points of a fundamental document that can determine the parameters of the end of the war, and we expect to transfer the document to the United States in the near future after our joint work with President Trump's team and partners in Europe. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Also on December 11, Zelenskyy announced a new meeting in the format of the Coalition of the Willing.