Trump made an ambiguous statement regarding Zelensky's attitude to the "peace plan"

US President Donald Trump said that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not yet been introduced to the US peace plan.
Points of attention
- President Trump expressed doubts about President Zelensky's support for the US 'peace plan,' raising questions about the Ukrainian leader's stance on the agreement.
- The uncertainty surrounding Zelenskyy's position on the peace plan could have significant implications for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.
- Despite the Ukrainian team supporting the peace agreement, Trump's statement indicates that Zelenskyy himself has not read the proposal, casting doubt on his personal agreement with the plan.
Trump not sure Zelenskyy supports “peace plan”
During a press conference, Trump was asked what his next step would be in negotiations with Ukraine and Russia after consultations last week. To which the US leader replied:
He also added that Russia would like all of Ukraine, but still agrees with the peace agreement, and in particular, the Ukrainian president's team supports the document. But he does not know whether Zelenskyy himself agrees.
The head of the White House also stated again that he thought that resolving the war in Ukraine would be a little easier, but this turned out not to be the case:
This is a very difficult war, very tough.
In an evening address on December 7, Zelenskyy said that he was waiting for Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov in Europe. In particular, for their report on the negotiations and what they told the Americans during the meeting in the Kremlin.
