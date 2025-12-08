Trump made an ambiguous statement regarding Zelensky's attitude to the "peace plan"

US President Donald Trump said that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not yet been introduced to the US peace plan.

Trump not sure Zelenskyy supports “peace plan”

During a press conference, Trump was asked what his next step would be in negotiations with Ukraine and Russia after consultations last week. To which the US leader replied:

We've spoken to President Putin, we've spoken to Ukrainian leaders, including President Zelensky. And I have to say I'm a little disappointed that President Zelensky hasn't read the proposal yet. That was as of a few hours ago. Donald Trump President of the United States

He also added that Russia would like all of Ukraine, but still agrees with the peace agreement, and in particular, the Ukrainian president's team supports the document. But he does not know whether Zelenskyy himself agrees.

His team likes it. Russia agrees with it. Russia, I think, would like to get the whole country, if you think about it that way. But Russia, I think, agrees with it (with the peace plan — ed.). But I'm not sure Zelensky agrees with it. His team supports it, and he hasn't read it. Share

The head of the White House also stated again that he thought that resolving the war in Ukraine would be a little easier, but this turned out not to be the case:

This is a very difficult war, very tough.

In an evening address on December 7, Zelenskyy said that he was waiting for Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov in Europe. In particular, for their report on the negotiations and what they told the Americans during the meeting in the Kremlin.