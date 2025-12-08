Trump made an ambiguous statement regarding Zelensky's attitude to the "peace plan"
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump made an ambiguous statement regarding Zelensky's attitude to the "peace plan"

The White House
Trump
Читати українською

US President Donald Trump said that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not yet been introduced to the US peace plan.

Points of attention

  • President Trump expressed doubts about President Zelensky's support for the US 'peace plan,' raising questions about the Ukrainian leader's stance on the agreement.
  • The uncertainty surrounding Zelenskyy's position on the peace plan could have significant implications for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.
  • Despite the Ukrainian team supporting the peace agreement, Trump's statement indicates that Zelenskyy himself has not read the proposal, casting doubt on his personal agreement with the plan.

Trump not sure Zelenskyy supports “peace plan”

During a press conference, Trump was asked what his next step would be in negotiations with Ukraine and Russia after consultations last week. To which the US leader replied:

We've spoken to President Putin, we've spoken to Ukrainian leaders, including President Zelensky. And I have to say I'm a little disappointed that President Zelensky hasn't read the proposal yet. That was as of a few hours ago.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

He also added that Russia would like all of Ukraine, but still agrees with the peace agreement, and in particular, the Ukrainian president's team supports the document. But he does not know whether Zelenskyy himself agrees.

His team likes it. Russia agrees with it. Russia, I think, would like to get the whole country, if you think about it that way. But Russia, I think, agrees with it (with the peace plan — ed.). But I'm not sure Zelensky agrees with it. His team supports it, and he hasn't read it.

The head of the White House also stated again that he thought that resolving the war in Ukraine would be a little easier, but this turned out not to be the case:

This is a very difficult war, very tough.

In an evening address on December 7, Zelenskyy said that he was waiting for Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov in Europe. In particular, for their report on the negotiations and what they told the Americans during the meeting in the Kremlin.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump made a new fateful decision regarding Ukraine
Trump has not abandoned his intention to stop the war
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Merz puts Trump in his place after cynical demand on Ukraine
Merz was not afraid to speak out against Trump for the sake of Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The end of the Russian war against Ukraine. Trump made a loud statement about the effectiveness of the "peace plan"
Whitaker

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?