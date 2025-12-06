The end of the Russian war against Ukraine. Trump made a loud statement about the effectiveness of the "peace plan"

Ukraine and Russia are now supposedly "closer than ever" to concluding a peace agreement to end the war. Multifaceted work is underway, in which the United States is also participating.

Trump made a loud statement about the effectiveness of the "peace plan"

This was stated by US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker during a forum in Doha, Qatar.

"You know, we are close to peace. We are closer than ever," he said in response to a question about when a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will be signed.

At the same time, Whitaker recalled that US President Donald Trump believes that there is now a "difficult situation." Both sides, according to the ambassador, are literally "turning their noses up" and refusing to compromise.

You don't go halfway to a butcher shop where they make sausage and complain that you don't like it... I think we're all on the same page. With Secretary Rubio involved in the process, I'm pretty sure that all options will be considered, but at the same time, we need to figure out whether we can even get a deal. Share

Whitaker confirmed that everything that was outlined in the so-called "US peace plan" of 28 points is now divided into four separate tracks. And NATO, the European Union — they are working separately from the peace process regarding the war in Ukraine and from negotiations directly between the US and Ukraine.