"Peace is closer than ever." Stubb predicts a quick end to the war for Ukraine
Stubb is optimistic about the end of the war
Source:  Bloomberg

According to Finnish leader Alexander Stubb, the return of peace to Ukraine is now “closer than ever” since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

  • The terms of the agreement are becoming more acceptable, marking progress in the peace process.
  • Stubb's optimism and updates on the negotiations provide hope for the restoration of peace in Ukraine after the Russian war.

Stubb is optimistic about the end of the war

As the President of Finland explained, the peace negotiations include three separate documents.

As for the first one, it is a framework. It is a 20-point plan that has already been discussed by European leaders.

The second document describes Ukraine's security guarantees — discussions on it are ongoing between the teams of Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump.

European security structures are also involved in this process.

The third document contains provisions for the restoration of Ukraine after the end of the Russian war.

"We are quite close to an agreement," says Alexander Stubb.

He also officially confirmed to journalists that the first version of the framework agreement had 28 points.

According to the Finnish leader, the part of the proposals that concerned European security was "absolutely unacceptable" even for his country.

The politician also added that as of today, the negotiations have reached a stage where the terms of the agreement look more acceptable.

