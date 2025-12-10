Poland is ready to provide Ukraine with MiG-29s, but there is a condition
Poland is ready to provide Ukraine with MiG-29s, but there is a condition

Poland can still transfer MiG-29s to Ukraine
Source:  online.ua

Official Warsaw and Kyiv continue negotiations on providing Ukraine with Polish MiG-29 aircraft. In return, Poland wants access to certain Ukrainian unmanned and missile technologies. The General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces made it clear that the final decision has not yet been made.

  • The final decision on transferring the aircraft has not been officially made, with negotiations ongoing to ensure mutual benefits and the development of new defense capabilities.
  • Poland emphasizes that the tasks of the decommissioned MiG-29s will be taken over by F-16 and FA-50 aircraft, highlighting a strategic shift in its military capabilities and cooperation with Ukraine.

According to the official statement of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces, the potential provision of aircraft to Ukraine is due to their reaching their final operational life, as well as the lack of prospects for their further modernization in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland.

Despite this, a final decision on this matter has not yet been officially made.

Official Warsaw draws attention to the fact that the provision of aircraft will become an element of the alliance's policy to support Ukraine and strengthen the security of NATO's eastern flank.

In addition, it is emphasized that in Poland, the tasks of the MiG-29 aircraft, which are currently being decommissioned, will be performed by F-16 and FA-50 aircraft.

At the same time, in connection with the transfer of aircraft, negotiations are underway with the Ukrainian side to provide Poland with access to certain unmanned and missile technologies. The goal is not only compensation for the transferred equipment, but also, above all, the acquisition and joint development of new defense and industrial competencies, — says an official statement of the General Staff of the Republic of Poland.

