Putin plans to drag another country into war against Ukraine
Source:  ISW

The American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), after a detailed analysis, concluded that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has begun to rely increasingly on India. His main goal now is to compensate for the shortage of labor, as well as to enlist support in the production of drones for strikes on Ukraine.

  • The collaboration between Russia and India in drone production could have significant implications for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
  • Analysts suggest that Russia may be offering drones to India in exchange for new technologies and combat experience, possibly hinting at a larger geopolitical alignment.

According to American analysts, the recent statement by Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov is truly eloquent.

The latter officially confirmed a few days ago that the Kremlin is holding talks with India about localizing the production of Russian Lancet drones in India.

Moreover, one cannot ignore the fact that during a visit to India, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin publicly admitted that his team was transferring technology to New Delhi for the shipbuilding, missile, and aviation industries.

Analysts believe that recent statements by Putin and Chemezov actually indicate that the Russian authorities are already considering a detailed scenario for establishing joint production of drones with India.

The Russian Federation is likely planning to use these drones in the war against Ukraine — perhaps in exchange for transferring new Russian technologies and combat experience to India, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has suggested.

