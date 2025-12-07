What Ukraine can expect from Trump next — allies' opinions are divided
What Ukraine can expect from Trump next — allies' opinions are divided

Trump may still side with Ukraine
Source:  Bloomberg

According to Bloomberg, European leaders are unsure how U.S. President Donald Trump's approach to ending Russia's war against Ukraine will change. Some believe the White House will eventually return to a pro-Ukrainian stance.

Points of attention

  • However, there are concerns that Trump may abandon his efforts in Ukraine, leaving Europe to shoulder the burden of support.
  • The uncertainty surrounding Trump's next move raises questions about potential outcomes, including the blocking of American weapons to Ukraine and cessation of intelligence sharing.

Trump may still side with Ukraine

As journalists have learned, the team of British leader Keir Starmer still cherishes the hope that sooner or later the US president will return to his "October" position, when he first struck a sanctions blow against Russia.

If Trump finally realizes that it is dictator Putin who is the obstacle to ending the war, he will begin to destroy the Russian economy.

Despite this, many of Ukraine's allies are inclined to believe that the head of the White House will simply abandon his "peacemaking efforts" in Ukraine.

It is not yet known for sure what Donald Trump's next move will be and what consequences it may have for all of Europe.

In a potential worst-case scenario, Trump would stop pressuring Russia, block Ukraine from receiving American weapons, and stop intelligence sharing—leaving the entire burden of support on Europe.

Pentagon cooperates with Ukraine to improve its army

