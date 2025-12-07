According to Bloomberg, European leaders are unsure how U.S. President Donald Trump's approach to ending Russia's war against Ukraine will change. Some believe the White House will eventually return to a pro-Ukrainian stance.

Trump may still side with Ukraine

As journalists have learned, the team of British leader Keir Starmer still cherishes the hope that sooner or later the US president will return to his "October" position, when he first struck a sanctions blow against Russia.

If Trump finally realizes that it is dictator Putin who is the obstacle to ending the war, he will begin to destroy the Russian economy.

Despite this, many of Ukraine's allies are inclined to believe that the head of the White House will simply abandon his "peacemaking efforts" in Ukraine.

It is not yet known for sure what Donald Trump's next move will be and what consequences it may have for all of Europe.