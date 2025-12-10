Battle for Pokrovsk and Myrnograd. Syrsky made an important statement

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, officially confirmed that the defense of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region continues. In addition, he emphasized that the Russian invaders have not been able to surround Myrnograd, despite their constant claims.
Points of attention
- The Russian army's use of fake maps and disinformation aims to increase their influence on foreign audiences, as well as sow confusion among Ukrainian citizens and military personnel.
- Syrsky emphasizes the need to protect the lives of Ukrainian soldiers by not revealing all successes in detail, due to the strategic importance of such information in military operations.
What's happening at the front — Syrsky's report
The Commander-in-Chief once again reminded Ukrainians, as well as Kyiv's allies, that the scale of Russian lies many times exceeds the real pace of advance of the Russian army on the battlefield.
According to Syrsky, the enemy constantly uses disinformation and its fake maps in a hybrid war against Ukraine.
The enemy's main goal is to increase its influence both on a foreign audience and on our people and our troops.
Against this background, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine called on not to help the Kremlin and not to spread Russian propaganda messages.
More on the topic
