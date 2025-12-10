"Zelensky has a few days." What is known about Trump's new demand

According to insiders of the Financial Times, US President Donald Trump has given Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky a few days to review a new "peace agreement" to end the Russian war, and also expects the Ukrainian leader to immediately approve this document.

Trump is again pushing for peace talks

Anonymous sources claim that it was Zelensky who told his allies in Europe that during a "difficult" conversation on Saturday with Donald Trump's team, they were trying to get him to quickly approve the "peace deal."

Zelensky has several days to respond to the proposed "peace agreement," the publication writes. Share

According to insiders, the Ukrainian leader has already told official Washington that he needs time to consult on this matter with other European partners.

One of the main problems at the moment is that the head of the White House has come up with a new hard deadline for Volodymyr Zelensky — Trump wants to achieve the signing of an agreement between Ukraine and Russia "by Christmas" — that is, by December 25.