The Russian Federation is launching political campaigns aimed at destabilizing the situation in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

According to Zelenskyy, he listened to a report by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleg Ivashchenko, on the current foreign policy situation and processes within Russia.

Ukrainian intelligence has provided detailed data on the growing dependence of Russian companies and state structures on China — from investments and technology to influence on political decisions. Share

Separately, Ivashchenko reported on the political campaigns that Russia is launching to destabilize the situation in Ukraine.

We will counteract and block the activities of all entities that help the enemy. We separately discussed the activity of Ukraine's foreign intelligence in working for the return of Ukrainian children and the exchange of prisoners. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to him, intelligence is recording an increase in the de facto de-sovereignty of part of Russian territory in favor of China. This is primarily about the use of resource-rich lands and the sale of scarce resources to China.

We also note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia, particularly in the military industry. Our partners' intelligence agencies have similar information.

Zelenskyy instructed the SVR to more objectively monitor cooperation between Moscow and Beijing in all aspects related to the national interests of Ukraine and in all aspects related to the interests of our partners in Europe and America.