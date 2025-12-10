Russia is launching political campaigns to destabilize Ukraine — Zelenskyy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia is launching political campaigns to destabilize Ukraine — Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

The Russian Federation is launching political campaigns aimed at destabilizing the situation in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy accuses Russia of launching political campaigns to destabilize Ukraine, urging heightened vigilance from Ukrainian intelligence.
  • Ukrainian intelligence reveals growing dependence of Russian structures on China, potentially influencing political decisions and compromising Ukraine's sovereignty.

Zelenskyy announced new destabilization campaigns by Russia

According to Zelenskyy, he listened to a report by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleg Ivashchenko, on the current foreign policy situation and processes within Russia.

Ukrainian intelligence has provided detailed data on the growing dependence of Russian companies and state structures on China — from investments and technology to influence on political decisions.

Separately, Ivashchenko reported on the political campaigns that Russia is launching to destabilize the situation in Ukraine.

We will counteract and block the activities of all entities that help the enemy. We separately discussed the activity of Ukraine's foreign intelligence in working for the return of Ukrainian children and the exchange of prisoners.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to him, intelligence is recording an increase in the de facto de-sovereignty of part of Russian territory in favor of China. This is primarily about the use of resource-rich lands and the sale of scarce resources to China.

We also note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia, particularly in the military industry. Our partners' intelligence agencies have similar information.

Zelenskyy instructed the SVR to more objectively monitor cooperation between Moscow and Beijing in all aspects related to the national interests of Ukraine and in all aspects related to the interests of our partners in Europe and America.

Global security should not suffer because Russia's appetite for aggression is not decreasing.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky had a difficult conversation with Trump's team
Negotiations between Ukraine and the US are ongoing - what is known
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy met with the Pope — details are known
Meeting between Zelensky and the Pope — first details
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Zelensky has a few days." What is known about Trump's new demand
Trump is again pushing for peace talks

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?