Zelenskyy met with the Pope — details are known

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is on an official visit to Rome on December 9, where he has already met with Pope Leo XIV. The focus was on the Russian war, prisoners of war, and the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

Meeting between Zelensky and the Pope — first details

The press service of the Holy See issued a statement on this matter.

The official message states that Pope Leo XIV received Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an audience at the residence in Castel Gandolfo.

During their meeting, which discussed the Russian-Ukrainian war, the pontiff strongly called for continued peace talks to end the fighting.

The Pope hopes that the diplomatic initiatives currently being implemented will ensure a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

The parties also focused on the issues of prisoners of war and the importance of returning absolutely all Ukrainian children abducted by Russia to their families.

According to the latest data, Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni this afternoon.

What is important to understand is that the Ukrainian leader's diplomatic tour began after a series of meetings between representatives of Ukraine and the United States regarding the "peace agreement."