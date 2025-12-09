The head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, Petro Andryushchenko, draws the attention of Ukrainians and the international community to the fact that the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, has officially begun writing a textbook on Russian fascism. In fact, the Kremlin has ordered the cult of dictator Vladimir Putin to be imposed on children and adolescents, even within the educational process.
- The textbook promotes antiquated and oppressive ideals such as the 'Domostroy model' of a proper family, enforcing obedience and perpetuating subjecthood over citizenship.
- The move towards a fascist worldview by the Russian Federation signifies a dangerous shift from propaganda to the systematic indoctrination of teenagers, according to Petro Andryushchenko.
Russia continues to sink into fascism
Petro Andryushchenko carefully analyzed the new Russian “Social Studies” for grade 9.
Moreover, it is stated that the Russian invading forces are described as “the path to freedom, courage, and career success.”
According to Andryuschenko, benefits, contracts, and even the opportunity to go to the "SVO" without military service — everything is presented not simply, but as a norm and a direct obligation.
What is important to understand is that all this indicates that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation is already moving from propaganda to the systematic formation of a fascist worldview: the cult of the leader, the militarization of life, the hierarchy of obedience.
You can read this “tutorial” yourself with a VPN at the link :
login: expert_1394@local
Password: wnJrkGEr
