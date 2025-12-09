"Putin is mentioned more often than God." Russia is officially writing a textbook on fascism
"Putin is mentioned more often than God." Russia is officially writing a textbook on fascism

Source:  Petro Andryushchenko

The head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, Petro Andryushchenko, draws the attention of Ukrainians and the international community to the fact that the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, has officially begun writing a textbook on Russian fascism. In fact, the Kremlin has ordered the cult of dictator Vladimir Putin to be imposed on children and adolescents, even within the educational process.

Points of attention

  • The textbook promotes antiquated and oppressive ideals such as the 'Domostroy model' of a proper family, enforcing obedience and perpetuating subjecthood over citizenship.
  • The move towards a fascist worldview by the Russian Federation signifies a dangerous shift from propaganda to the systematic indoctrination of teenagers, according to Petro Andryushchenko.

Russia continues to sink into fascism

Petro Andryushchenko carefully analyzed the new Russian “Social Studies” for grade 9.

Putin is mentioned more often than God, Pushkin, and Peter I combined. 27 times in the textbook. For children, he emphasizes.

Photo: screenshot

Moreover, it is stated that the Russian invading forces are described as “the path to freedom, courage, and career success.”

According to Andryuschenko, benefits, contracts, and even the opportunity to go to the "SVO" without military service — everything is presented not simply, but as a norm and a direct obligation.

Photo: screenshot

This is no longer a lesson, this is recruitment. “Domostroy” was presented as a model of a “proper family.” One where a woman is property, and obedience is a value. This is the basis: to raise subjects, not citizens.

Petro Andryushchenko

Petro Andryushchenko

Head of the Center for the Study of Occupation

What is important to understand is that all this indicates that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation is already moving from propaganda to the systematic formation of a fascist worldview: the cult of the leader, the militarization of life, the hierarchy of obedience.

Photo: screenshot

"This is definitely not about education. This is an instruction manual for future Russian totalitarianism. Especially for teenagers," Andryuschenko explained.

You can read this “tutorial” yourself with a VPN at the link :

login: expert_1394@local

Password: wnJrkGEr

"Very useful for understanding reality," emphasized the Head of the Center for the Study of the Occupation.

