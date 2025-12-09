Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that among the candidates for the position of head of the President's Office are: Head of the State Administration of Internal Affairs Kyrylo Budanov, Ministers Denys Shmyhal and Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Pavlo Palis, and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Serhiy Kyslytsia.
Points of attention
- The focus on international relations by one candidate and concerns about military priorities for another indicate the complexity of selecting the right individual for the role.
- Despite uncertainties, Zelenskyy is evaluating the candidates carefully, considering the impact of each selection on key governmental departments and national interests.
Zelenskyy revealed candidates for the position of head of the Ukrainian People's Party
According to the head of state, regarding Kyslytsia, he is currently very actively involved in peace negotiations to end the Russian war.
Zelensky is unsure about domestic issues that the diplomat is ready and able to spend time on, as he is generally focused on Ukraine's international relations.
The Ukrainian leader also admitted that he is considering Kyrylo Budanov as a candidate for the post of head of the OPU.
However, the problem is that finding a replacement for him in the power steering department is an extremely difficult task.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-