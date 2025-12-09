Who will head the Office of the President of Ukraine — Zelenskyy named the candidates
Who will head the Office of the President of Ukraine — Zelenskyy named the candidates

Zelenskyy revealed candidates for the position of head of the Ukrainian People's Party
Source:  online.ua

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that among the candidates for the position of head of the President's Office are: Head of the State Administration of Internal Affairs Kyrylo Budanov, Ministers Denys Shmyhal and Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Pavlo Palis, and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Serhiy Kyslytsia.

Points of attention

  • The focus on international relations by one candidate and concerns about military priorities for another indicate the complexity of selecting the right individual for the role.
  • Despite uncertainties, Zelenskyy is evaluating the candidates carefully, considering the impact of each selection on key governmental departments and national interests.

Zelenskyy revealed candidates for the position of head of the Ukrainian People's Party

I have options: Minister Shmyhal or Minister Fedorov, but there is a challenge here, because the Rada must remove them before I appoint them, I don't want it to be like in that game of "Jenga", when you pull out one piece and everything falls apart. The OP is important, but there are other institutions.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, regarding Kyslytsia, he is currently very actively involved in peace negotiations to end the Russian war.

Zelensky is unsure about domestic issues that the diplomat is ready and able to spend time on, as he is generally focused on Ukraine's international relations.

Palisa is a very good military man, he understands this direction. I am sure that he will understand such things later. But for now, I think, this will not be enough for him, and he will be distracted again by the war, the priority," Zelensky explained.

The Ukrainian leader also admitted that he is considering Kyrylo Budanov as a candidate for the post of head of the OPU.

However, the problem is that finding a replacement for him in the power steering department is an extremely difficult task.

In any case, a choice must be made, and if it takes a long time, I will get used to the fact that I can manage without the head of the Office and, maybe, I will be able to live without it altogether, but I have to decide.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

