Former spokeswoman for the President of Ukraine Yulia Mendel said that she considers former head of the OPU Andriy Yermak a "very dangerous person" and added that she fears for her own life because of him.

Mendel spoke about Yermak and his influence

Now, when I say this, I'm scared and I pray every day and thank God that I'm alive, because Andriy Borisovich (Yermak — ed.) is a very dangerous person. He is a very dangerous person. And those who know him will understand that. Julia Mendel Former spokeswoman for the President of Ukraine

The journalist asked the former presidential spokeswoman what exactly she was afraid of and what specifically Yermak could do to her.

According to Mendel, the former head of the OPU has many tools for retribution.

From a campaign of banal slander, using political technologies, launching all sorts of things against those who oppose Andriy Borisovich — they are either pro-Russian, traitors, etc. — to the fact that he has a certain influence on law enforcement agencies and criminal proceedings are being created out of thin air — treason out of thin air, and so on, and so on. Share

Yulia Mendel also assured that many human destinies in the team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky were destroyed by Andriy Yermak.