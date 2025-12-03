Former spokeswoman for the President of Ukraine Yulia Mendel said that she considers former head of the OPU Andriy Yermak a "very dangerous person" and added that she fears for her own life because of him.
Points of attention
- The revelations point to a troubling situation where a former head of the OPU is perceived as a significant threat, creating a sense of fear and uncertainty among those who have crossed paths with him.
- Mendel's statements shed light on the complexities of power dynamics and personal safety concerns within the political landscape of Ukraine, raising important questions about accountability and justice.
Mendel spoke about Yermak and his influence
The journalist asked the former presidential spokeswoman what exactly she was afraid of and what specifically Yermak could do to her.
According to Mendel, the former head of the OPU has many tools for retribution.
Yulia Mendel also assured that many human destinies in the team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky were destroyed by Andriy Yermak.
