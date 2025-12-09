According to insiders from Axios, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is feeling increasing pressure from US President Donald Trump's team. The White House is currently seeking Kyiv's consent to the withdrawal of the Ukrainian Defense Forces from the Donetsk region.

Trump seeks to implement Russian demands

Anonymous media sources claim that official Washington is putting much more pressure on Kyiv than on Moscow to end the war.

A Ukrainian official told Axios that the Trump team's approach to Ukraine deteriorated significantly after Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner held a 5-hour meeting with Putin in the Kremlin.

What's important to understand is that this happened last week.

Representatives of the US president wanted to hear a clear "yes" from Zelensky on the issue of concessions to Ukrainian territories for the sake of "peace."

"It seemed that the US was trying in various ways to convince us of Russia's desire to seize all of Donbas, and that the Americans wanted Zelensky to agree to all this during a phone conversation," said one of the insiders. Share

The main problem was that the new US proposal included stricter conditions than all other options.