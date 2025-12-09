The General Staff reports on new successes of Ukrainian troops at the front

Over the past 24 hours, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully struck three artillery systems, two UAV control points, and four areas of concentration of personnel of the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian army as of December 9, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 12/09/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,182,610 (+930) people

tanks — 11,403 (+0) units.

armored combat vehicles — 23,691 (+2) units.

artillery systems — 34,944 (+27) units.

MLRS — 1,563 (+1) units.

air defense systems — 1,253 (+0) units.

aircraft — 431 (+0) units.

helicopters — 347 (+0) units.

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 88,889 (+432) units.

cruise missiles — 4,058 (+0) units.

ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.

submarines — 1 (+0) units.

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 69,243 (+61) units.

special equipment — 4,019 (+1) units.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 80 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used one missile and dropped 208 guided bombs.

In addition, 6,254 kamikaze drones were used to destroy them and 4,128 attacks were carried out on the positions of our troops and settlements, 88 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.