The General Staff reports on new successes of Ukrainian troops at the front
Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Читати українською

Over the past 24 hours, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully struck three artillery systems, two UAV control points, and four areas of concentration of personnel of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • Recent enemy attacks on Ukrainian positions involved air strikes, missiles, guided bombs, kamikaze drones, and multiple launch rocket systems.
  • Stay informed about the dynamic situation at the front and the resilience of Ukrainian troops in the face of aggression from Russian forces.

Losses of the Russian army as of December 9, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 12/09/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,182,610 (+930) people

  • tanks — 11,403 (+0) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,691 (+2) units.

  • artillery systems — 34,944 (+27) units.

  • MLRS — 1,563 (+1) units.

  • air defense systems — 1,253 (+0) units.

  • aircraft — 431 (+0) units.

  • helicopters — 347 (+0) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 88,889 (+432) units.

  • cruise missiles — 4,058 (+0) units.

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 69,243 (+61) units.

  • special equipment — 4,019 (+1) units.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 80 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used one missile and dropped 208 guided bombs.

In addition, 6,254 kamikaze drones were used to destroy them and 4,128 attacks were carried out on the positions of our troops and settlements, 88 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

