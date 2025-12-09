Air defense neutralized 84 targets while repelling the Russian attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense neutralized 84 targets while repelling the Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine — latest details
Читати українською

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that on the night of December 8-9, the aggressor country Russia attacked peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine with 110 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense, it was possible to destroy most of the enemy targets, but the Russian attack is still ongoing.

Points of attention

  • The attack, which began on December 8, is still ongoing with the defense forces working relentlessly to ensure the safety of the airspace.
  • Stay updated with the latest developments and follow the safety guidelines to support the Ukrainian defenders in their efforts towards victory.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — latest details

The enemy air attack began at 6:00 PM on December 8.

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo — Russian Federation, Donetsk, Gvardiyske — TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 70 of them are "shaheeds".

The following forces were involved in the destruction of enemy targets: aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 84 enemy Shahed, Gerbera UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

Currently, it is officially known that 24 strike UAVs were hit at 9 locations.

The attack continues, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on the Ukrainian defenders.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
War budget. Russia to spend almost $167 billion on army in 2026
Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Merz puts Trump in his place after cynical demand on Ukraine
Merz was not afraid to speak out against Trump for the sake of Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The ICC blocked the cynical US demand against Russia
The ISS does not support the US approach

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?