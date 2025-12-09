Air defense neutralized 84 targets while repelling the Russian attack

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that on the night of December 8-9, the aggressor country Russia attacked peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine with 110 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense, it was possible to destroy most of the enemy targets, but the Russian attack is still ongoing.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — latest details

The enemy air attack began at 6:00 PM on December 8.

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo — Russian Federation, Donetsk, Gvardiyske — TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 70 of them are "shaheeds".

The following forces were involved in the destruction of enemy targets: aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 84 enemy Shahed, Gerbera UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

Currently, it is officially known that 24 strike UAVs were hit at 9 locations.