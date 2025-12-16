Zelensky predicted Trump's reaction to Putin's disruption of the peace agreement

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky believes that if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin refuses the current peace agreement to end the war, US President Donald Trump will significantly increase pressure on Russia and give Ukraine more weapons.

Zelenskyy expects Trump to not tolerate Putin's antics

Journalists asked the head of state how events would develop if official Moscow did not want to sign a peace agreement and end the war.

According to Zelensky, it is really important to prepare for the fact that Putin will simultaneously cancel the efforts of Ukraine, the US, and the EU on this path.

However, according to the Ukrainian leader, Trump will not leave the breakdown of peace talks unanswered.

I think America will pressure us with sanctions and give us more weapons if he rejects everything. I think this is a fair request to the Americans. Because in my opinion, the logic is this: if the Americans are ready to give security guarantees to Ukraine and apply strong guarantees if Putin violates it, then tell me frankly how this is different from if Putin does not want to finish? Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, if peace efforts fail, Trump should help Ukraine finally fight off Russia.