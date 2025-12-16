Zelensky predicted Trump's reaction to Putin's disruption of the peace agreement

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky believes that if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin refuses the current peace agreement to end the war, US President Donald Trump will significantly increase pressure on Russia and give Ukraine more weapons.
Points of attention
- The article highlights the complex dynamics between Ukraine, Russia, and the US, as Zelensky seeks American assistance in case of Russian aggression.
- Zelensky's insights shed light on the geopolitical tensions and potential outcomes in the event of Putin's disruption of the peace agreement, underscoring the need for international cooperation and support.
Zelenskyy expects Trump to not tolerate Putin's antics
Journalists asked the head of state how events would develop if official Moscow did not want to sign a peace agreement and end the war.
According to Zelensky, it is really important to prepare for the fact that Putin will simultaneously cancel the efforts of Ukraine, the US, and the EU on this path.
However, according to the Ukrainian leader, Trump will not leave the breakdown of peace talks unanswered.
According to the head of state, if peace efforts fail, Trump should help Ukraine finally fight off Russia.
