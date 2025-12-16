Watch: The battle for Pokrovsk and Myrnograd is intensifying

The 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that in the Donetsk region, the Russian army is significantly intensifying its offensive on the western outskirts of Pokrovsk. In addition, the enemy is trying to break through to the southeastern areas of Myrnograd.

What is happening in Pokrovsk and Myrnograd?

Soldiers of the Ukrainian Air Force report on the implementation of an operation to provide air cover for land logistics routes on the approaches to the Pokrovskaya agglomeration.

Directly in Pokrovsk itself, the Russian invaders are most active on the western outskirts of the city.

In addition, it is noted that the occupiers of the 76th Airborne Assault Division are doing everything possible to break through in the direction of Grishinoye, northwest of Pokrovsk. The enemy plans to move in several directions at once.

It is noted that the Defense Forces are countering these attempts by cutting off the enemy's likely routes of advance and striking them with available forces and means, including artillery and FPV drones.

Also, according to the latest data, the enemy is increasingly and actively exerting pressure on the southeastern areas of the city of Myrnograd.

The Russian invaders are once again resorting to infiltration on the approaches to "upper" Myrnograd.