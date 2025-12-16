According to the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the development of hostilities in the Kupyansk direction indicates that the situation for the Russian invaders continues to rapidly deteriorate. It is important to understand that even Russian military leaders do not hide this.
Points of attention
- The ongoing operations in Kupyansk have led to the de-occupation of several settlements and forest areas, showing progress for the Ukrainian forces.
- The latest details highlight the determination of Ukrainian troops to push back Russian invaders and secure Kupyansk, despite the challenges they face.
Fighting continues in Kupyansk
Ukrainian soldiers do not stop counterattacks in the Kupyansk direction.
A statement on this occasion was made by the spokesman for the Joint Forces Group, Viktor Tregubov.
According to him, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are continuing operations to clear Kupyansk.
What is important to understand is that as of December 15, a group of Russians numbering about 100-200 occupiers remained in the city.
Tregubov also drew attention to the fact that the logistical situation for the enemy is significantly deteriorating, as UAVs have limited carrying capacity, cannot fly over certain areas, and sometimes drop supplies in such a way that the Armed Forces of Ukraine learn about Russian positions.
Moreover, it is reported that the Defense Forces were able to de-occupy several settlements and adjacent forest areas.
