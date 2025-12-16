Reparations for Ukraine. The EU announced a historic record
Reparations for Ukraine. The EU announced a historic record

Ukraine's allies prepare to vote on important decision
The Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset, has officially confirmed that the country's representatives who arrived at the diplomatic conference in The Hague intend to break the record for approving an international treaty immediately after its creation. In fact, it is said that a record number of states are ready to sign the Convention on Reparations for Ukraine.

  • More than 50 countries, including representatives from Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and Australia, are participating in this historic event.
  • The initiative is viewed as crucial for peace negotiations, emphasizing the importance of holding parties accountable for their actions.

Berce points out that the support from participating states, which represent not only the European continent, has exceeded all possible expectations.

"45 states will sign a convention that will create a Compensation Commission. This is unprecedented for the first day of the existence of an international treaty," he emphasized.

What is important to understand is that even on the first day, the number of signatures will exceed the number of States Parties to the Register of Losses.

The list of all these countries is not being disclosed at this time.

According to the latest data, representatives of more than 50 countries, not only from Europe, but also from Latin America, as well as North America, Asia, and Australia, arrived in The Hague.

As Alain Berset noted, he traces the connection of this process with the peace negotiations.

The issue of responsibility cannot be a footnote in peace negotiations. Responsibility is at the heart of every peace plan,” added the Secretary General of the Council of Europe.

