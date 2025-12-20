Ukrainian soldiers struck a Russian army military equipment depot

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked a military equipment storage facility, two command posts, and another important facility of the Russian occupiers.

Losses of the Russian army as of December 20, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 12/20/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,195,610 (+1,090) people

tanks — 11,433 (+0) units.

armored combat vehicles — 23,769 (+1) units.

artillery systems — 35,287 (+37) units.

MLRS — 1,575 (+1) units.

Air defense means — 1,263 (+0) units.

aircraft — 432 (+0) units.

helicopters — 347 (+0) units.

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 92,488 (+346) units.

cruise missiles — 4,073 (+0) units.

ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.

submarines — 2 (+0) units.

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 70,721 (+130) units.

special equipment — 4,028 (+1) units.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched three missile and 55 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 150 guided bombs and using 4 missiles.

In addition, we engaged 4,597 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 3,875 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 96 from multiple launch rocket systems.