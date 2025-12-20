Air Defense confirms Russian ballistic missile hit in Ukraine

During the night of December 19-20, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with three Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Crimean Autonomous Republic, as well as 51 Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of strike UAVs. The air defense was able to neutralize 31 enemy targets.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Air Force, along with other defense units, effectively repelled the air attack using a combination of aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems.
- As tensions rise, it is crucial for the international community to monitor the situation closely and support Ukraine in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Russia's attack on Ukraine — what are the consequences?
A new attack by the Russian invaders began at 7:00 p.m. on December 19.
This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalove — Russian Federation.
What is important to understand is that about 30 of them are "shaheeds".
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
The Ukrainian Air Force officially confirmed that ballistic missiles and 20 strike UAVs were hit at 15 locations.
