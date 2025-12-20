Air Defense confirms Russian ballistic missile hit in Ukraine

During the night of December 19-20, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with three Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Crimean Autonomous Republic, as well as 51 Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of strike UAVs. The air defense was able to neutralize 31 enemy targets.

Russia's attack on Ukraine — what are the consequences?

A new attack by the Russian invaders began at 7:00 p.m. on December 19.

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalove — Russian Federation.

What is important to understand is that about 30 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 31 enemy Shahed, Gerbera UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

The Ukrainian Air Force officially confirmed that ballistic missiles and 20 strike UAVs were hit at 15 locations.