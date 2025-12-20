Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has made it clear that neither he nor the country's authorities will ever agree to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin controlling potential elections in Ukraine.

Zelensky rebuffed Putin

Recently, the head of the Kremlin began to claim that Russia is ready to "think about ensuring security during the elections" in Ukraine.

Responding to these cynical statements, Zelensky reminded the world that "there are many Putins," referring to the Russian dictator's numerous lookalikes.

"One talks to the Americans, another makes speeches, and the third does something else," the Ukrainian leader emphasized. Share

As the head of state noted, the Russian dictator spoke about the alleged importance of citizens from all over Ukraine participating in the elections, including from the temporarily occupied regions.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that Putin himself calls these territories "occupied."

The truth is that the dictator would like to control the electoral processes in Ukraine.

"We will not agree to anyone controlling us," the head of state emphasized. Share

Journalists also asked Zelensky what Putin meant when he spoke about the root causes of the war.