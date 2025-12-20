"There are many Putins." Zelensky responded harshly to the dictator's statement
Source:  PAP

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has made it clear that neither he nor the country's authorities will ever agree to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin controlling potential elections in Ukraine.

  • Putin's claims about ensuring security during elections are met with skepticism by Zelensky, who stands firm in protecting Ukraine's sovereignty and electoral processes.
  • Zelensky stresses the importance of Ukraine's independence and rejects any form of external control, particularly from Putin's regime.

Recently, the head of the Kremlin began to claim that Russia is ready to "think about ensuring security during the elections" in Ukraine.

Responding to these cynical statements, Zelensky reminded the world that "there are many Putins," referring to the Russian dictator's numerous lookalikes.

"One talks to the Americans, another makes speeches, and the third does something else," the Ukrainian leader emphasized.

As the head of state noted, the Russian dictator spoke about the alleged importance of citizens from all over Ukraine participating in the elections, including from the temporarily occupied regions.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that Putin himself calls these territories "occupied."

The truth is that the dictator would like to control the electoral processes in Ukraine.

"We will not agree to anyone controlling us," the head of state emphasized.

Journalists also asked Zelensky what Putin meant when he spoke about the root causes of the war.

According to the Ukrainian leader, the head of the Kremlin is not looking for the root cause of the war, but only for justification for his crimes.

