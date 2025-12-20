SBU hits two Russian Su-27 jets at Belbek airfield

The Security Service of Ukraine's Alpha Special Operations Center successfully struck two Su-27 aircraft at the Russian Belbek military airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea. Long-range drones were used to carry out the attack.

New successful SBU operation — Su-27s came under attack

According to the SBU, one of the planes was on the taxiway with full ammunition and was ready for a combat flight — it was destroyed.

It is worth noting that the estimated cost of both aircraft is about 70 million US dollars.

They also managed to strike the control tower — this could complicate the organization and control of flights at the airfield.

What is important to understand is that this is the second successful attack by the SBU on the Belbek airfield in recent days.

On December 18, Ukrainian special services drones attacked hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Russian equipment at this airport:

two Nebo-SVU radars,

Radar 92N6 from the S-400 Triumph air defense system,

"Pantsir-S2" air defense system,

MiG-31 aircraft with full ammunition.