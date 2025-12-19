SSU drones hit Russia's third oil production platform in the Caspian Sea — sources

The Security Service of Ukraine has struck the third Russian oil production platform in the Caspian Sea, which belongs to the Lukoil company. ONLINE.UA was informed about this by sources in the SBU.

This time, "cotton" visited the drilling rig at the Valery Greifer "Rakushechne" field.

“Bavovna” in the Caspian Sea

The drone's onboard camera recorded a successful hit in the area of the platform's gas turbine installation.

Previously, SBU drones had already hit ice-resistant oil production platforms at the Filanovsky and Korchagin fields in the Caspian Sea, which led to the suspension of production processes on them.