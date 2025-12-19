SSU drones hit Russia's third oil production platform in the Caspian Sea — sources
Category
Events
Publication date

SSU drones hit Russia's third oil production platform in the Caspian Sea — sources

SSU
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The Security Service of Ukraine has struck the third Russian oil production platform in the Caspian Sea, which belongs to the Lukoil company. ONLINE.UA was informed about this by sources in the SBU.

Points of attention

  • SSU drones hit Russia's third oil production platform in the Caspian Sea, causing disruption to production processes.
  • The drone strikes have led to a reduction in petrodollar revenues to the Russian budget, affecting funding for aggression against Ukraine.

SSU strikes Russian oil platform in Caspian Sea

This time, "cotton" visited the drilling rig at the Valery Greifer "Rakushechne" field.

“Bavovna” in the Caspian Sea

The drone's onboard camera recorded a successful hit in the area of the platform's gas turbine installation.

“Bavovna” in the Caspian Sea

Previously, SBU drones had already hit ice-resistant oil production platforms at the Filanovsky and Korchagin fields in the Caspian Sea, which led to the suspension of production processes on them.

The SSU continues to systematically reduce petrodollar revenues to the Russian war budget. All objects that provide financing for aggression against Ukraine are absolutely legitimate targets, the sources emphasized.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SSU used drones to attack Russian oil platforms in the Caspian Sea for the second time — sources
bavovna
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SSU used drones to attack Russian oil platforms in the Caspian Sea for the third time — sources
SSU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?