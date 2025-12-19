The Security Service of Ukraine has struck the third Russian oil production platform in the Caspian Sea, which belongs to the Lukoil company. ONLINE.UA was informed about this by sources in the SBU.
Points of attention
- SSU drones hit Russia's third oil production platform in the Caspian Sea, causing disruption to production processes.
- The drone strikes have led to a reduction in petrodollar revenues to the Russian budget, affecting funding for aggression against Ukraine.
SSU strikes Russian oil platform in Caspian Sea
This time, "cotton" visited the drilling rig at the Valery Greifer "Rakushechne" field.
The drone's onboard camera recorded a successful hit in the area of the platform's gas turbine installation.
Previously, SBU drones had already hit ice-resistant oil production platforms at the Filanovsky and Korchagin fields in the Caspian Sea, which led to the suspension of production processes on them.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-