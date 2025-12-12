SSU used drones to attack Russian oil platforms in the Caspian Sea for the second time — sources

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has used drones to strike Russian oil production platforms in the Caspian Sea for the second time in a week: production processes have been suspended. This was reported to ONLINE.UA by sources in the Security Service of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Security Service utilized drones to target Russian oil platforms in the Caspian Sea, leading to the suspension of production processes.
- The recent attack marks the second time within a week that SSU has targeted Russian oil production platforms, causing disruptions in the region.
- The Filanovsky and Korchagin oil production platforms, owned by Lukoil-Nizhnevolzhskneft, were damaged by drones, halting critical operations.
SSU strikes Russian oil platforms in the Caspian Sea for the second time
In particular, the Filanovsky and Korchagin oil production platforms were attacked.
Drones damaged critical equipment.
