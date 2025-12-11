SSU used drones to strike Russian oil platform in Caspian Sea — sources

The Security Service of Ukraine has used drones to stop the operation of a Russian oil production platform in the Caspian Sea. ONLINE.UA learned this from sources in the SBU.

Oil “bavovna” in the Caspian Sea: what is known

This is the first attack by Ukraine on Russian infrastructure related to oil production in the Caspian Sea.

At least 4 hits on the offshore platform were recorded.

The attack halted oil and gas production from more than 20 wells it serves.