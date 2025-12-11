SSU used drones to strike Russian oil platform in Caspian Sea — sources
SSU used drones to strike Russian oil platform in Caspian Sea — sources

Source:  online.ua

The Security Service of Ukraine has used drones to stop the operation of a Russian oil production platform in the Caspian Sea. ONLINE.UA learned this from sources in the SBU.

Points of attention

  • Security Service of Ukraine used drones to target a Russian oil platform in the Caspian Sea, resulting in the halt of oil and gas production from over 20 wells at the Filanovsky field.
  • This marks the first attack by Ukraine on Russian infrastructure linked to oil production in the Caspian Sea, with at least 4 hits recorded on the offshore platform.
  • The Filanovsky field, located in the Russian sector of the Caspian Sea, is one of the largest with reserves of 129 million tons of oil and 30 billion cubic meters of gas, making it a significant target for strategic disruptions.

Oil “bavovna” in the Caspian Sea: what is known

This is the first attack by Ukraine on Russian infrastructure related to oil production in the Caspian Sea.

At least 4 hits on the offshore platform were recorded.

The attack halted oil and gas production from more than 20 wells it serves.

The Filanovsky field is one of the largest explored in the Russian Federation and in the Russian sector of the Caspian Sea. Its reserves amount to 129 million tons of oil and 30 billion cubic meters of gas.

