The Ukrainian Defense Forces have struck a number of enemy targets, including the Temryuk seaport, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

The General Staff confirmed the destruction of a number of strategic Russian targets

As part of reducing the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of December 8, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

In order to disrupt the enemy's logistical support system, an ammunition depot was hit in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, near Chmyrivka.

A UAV of the Russian occupiers was hit near the temporarily occupied Donetsk.

In addition, in order to weaken the enemy's capabilities to store and transport fuels and lubricants, a fuel depot of an enemy unit in the Simeykino area (TOT of Luhansk region) was hit.

Also, in order to reduce the occupiers' air defense capabilities, a mobile fire group and the Pantsir-S1 air defense system in the Donetsk region were hit.

The extent of the damage in all cases is being determined.

The results of the December 5 attack on the Temryuk Sea Port (Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation), which was involved in providing support to the Russian occupation army, have been clarified.

The destruction of 20 tanks, which is 70% of the total, has been confirmed. In addition, a fire continues at the liquefied gas loading platform, where about two dozen railway tanks are located. As of the evening of December 7, the total area of the fire was almost 1,000 square meters.

The defense forces continue to take measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine.