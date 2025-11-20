The General Staff of the AFU confirmed the defeat of the Ryazan Oil Refinery

On the night of November 20, as the capabilities of the Russian Armed Forces were reduced, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces inflicted another fire attack on the Ryazan Oil Refinery in the Ryazan Region of the Russian Federation.

Ryazan Oil Refinery and other facilities of the Russian aggressor were hit — General Staff

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

A target hit and a fire were recorded in the area of oil processing facilities. The extent of the damage is being determined.

Ryazan Refinery, with a design capacity of 17.1 million tons of oil per year, is one of the largest refineries in the Russian Federation. It produces A-92/95/98/100 gasoline, diesel, TS-1 jet fuel, liquefied gases, and other refined petroleum products.

The plant produces an average of 840 thousand tons of aviation kerosene per year and is involved in supplying the aerospace forces of the Russian occupying army. Share

In addition, a hit was recorded on a concentration of manpower in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region. The losses of the invaders are being clarified.

The Defense Forces continue to take measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers, provide the invading army with fuel and ammunition, and force the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine.