On the night of November 20, as the capabilities of the Russian Armed Forces were reduced, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces inflicted another fire attack on the Ryazan Oil Refinery in the Ryazan Region of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery, a major facility in the Russian Federation, causing significant damage to its oil processing facilities.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a target hit and a fire at the Ryazan Oil Refinery, impacting the production of various petroleum products including gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel.
Ryazan Oil Refinery and other facilities of the Russian aggressor were hit — General Staff
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
A target hit and a fire were recorded in the area of oil processing facilities. The extent of the damage is being determined.
Ryazan Refinery, with a design capacity of 17.1 million tons of oil per year, is one of the largest refineries in the Russian Federation. It produces A-92/95/98/100 gasoline, diesel, TS-1 jet fuel, liquefied gases, and other refined petroleum products.
In addition, a hit was recorded on a concentration of manpower in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region. The losses of the invaders are being clarified.
The Defense Forces continue to take measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers, provide the invading army with fuel and ammunition, and force the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine.
