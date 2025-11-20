Watch: drones attacked the Ryazan and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation

In Ryazan, local residents complained about loud explosions on the night of November 20. Before that, a "drone danger" was declared in the city. Drones also attacked the Kursk region, leaving tens of thousands of subscribers without electricity.

“Bavovna” in the Kursk and Ryazan regions of the Russia: what is known

The danger of drone strikes in Ryazan was declared until midnight on November 19. Local residents were traditionally advised not to approach windows, go to a safe place and stay there until the danger signal was over.

After 2 a.m., local public forums, citing subscribers, began writing about loud explosions.

Local residents also complained about unknown drones in the skies over the city and region.

"Drone danger" was declared over Diaghilev Airport. Information about the work of air defense appeared. Share

!it is possible that unknown drones could have attacked a local oil refinery.

The Ryazan Oil Refinery produces gasoline, diesel, liquefied gas, and about 840,000 tons of TS-1 aviation kerosene per year. It is used by the Russian Aerospace Forces.

16,000 people were left without electricity after a UAV attack on substations in the Kursk region.

As a result of the attack, more than 16 thousand people in the Glushkov, Rylsk and Korenivskyi districts were left without electricity. Rylsk has already been connected to backup sources. The consequences are being clarified, and an engineering and sapper survey of the territories will be carried out in the near future. Power engineers will try to eliminate the problems as soon as possible. I am personally monitoring the situation! — said the head of the region, Oleksandr Khinshtein.

He did not specify how many and which facilities were attacked.