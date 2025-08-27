Important Ryazan-Moscow oil pipeline exploded in Russia — sources

On August 26, 2025, a powerful explosion thundered on the Ryazan-Moscow main oil pipeline in the Ryazan region. What is important to understand is that it is one of the key sources of oil products supply to the capital of the aggressor country. This was reported by Online.UA with reference to its sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine.

An explosion occurred on a major Russian oil pipeline

According to insiders in the Main Intelligence Directorate, after reports appeared online about a strong "bang" on a section of the main oil pipeline, a powerful fire broke out.

Photo: screenshot

It took Russian local authorities several hours to bring emergency vehicles to the scene to put out the fire.

Photo: screenshot

According to local residents, law enforcement agencies and repair crews are in the area of the village of Bozhatkovo, railway district of the city of Ryazan, trying to eliminate the consequences of the explosion and fire. Share

Photo: screenshot

What is important to understand is that 7 years ago, this highway was repurposed for the supply of automobile gasoline by the Transneft company, which supplies the troops of the aggressor country.

Photo: screenshot