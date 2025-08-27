Important Ryazan-Moscow oil pipeline exploded in Russia — sources
Important Ryazan-Moscow oil pipeline exploded in Russia — sources

An explosion occurred on a major Russian oil pipeline
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On August 26, 2025, a powerful explosion thundered on the Ryazan-Moscow main oil pipeline in the Ryazan region. What is important to understand is that it is one of the key sources of oil products supply to the capital of the aggressor country. This was reported by Online.UA with reference to its sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Currently, the Russians are trying unsuccessfully to eliminate the consequences of the explosion and fire.
  • The transportation of petroleum products to Moscow has been suspended indefinitely.

An explosion occurred on a major Russian oil pipeline

According to insiders in the Main Intelligence Directorate, after reports appeared online about a strong "bang" on a section of the main oil pipeline, a powerful fire broke out.

Photo: screenshot

It took Russian local authorities several hours to bring emergency vehicles to the scene to put out the fire.

Photo: screenshot

According to local residents, law enforcement agencies and repair crews are in the area of the village of Bozhatkovo, railway district of the city of Ryazan, trying to eliminate the consequences of the explosion and fire.

Photo: screenshot

What is important to understand is that 7 years ago, this highway was repurposed for the supply of automobile gasoline by the Transneft company, which supplies the troops of the aggressor country.

Photo: screenshot

Ukrainian intelligence officers draw attention to the fact that, against the backdrop of recent events, the transportation of petroleum products to Moscow has been suspended indefinitely, and representatives of Transneft are calculating losses.

