The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the destruction of the Ryazansky oil refinery, the Nebo-U radar station, the military echelon of the Russian army, and several areas of concentration of enemy manpower.

The AFU struck the Ryazan Oil Refinery and the Nebo-U Radar Station

As part of reducing the enemy's capabilities to launch missile and bomb strikes, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Ryazan Oil Refinery in the Ryazan Region of the Russian Federation.

The products of this refinery include A-92/95/98/100 gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, liquefied gases, and other petroleum products. The enterprise produces an average of 840,000 tons per year of aviation kerosene TS-1, which is also used by the Russian occupiers' aerospace forces.

Numerous explosions and a significant fire were recorded on the site.

The “Nebo-U” radar station in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, a military echelon in the Tokmak area of the Zaporizhia region, and a concentration of enemy personnel near Vovchansk in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kharkiv region were also hit. Share

The results of the lesions are being clarified.