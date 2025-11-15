The General Staff confirmed the destruction of the Ryazansky oil refinery, the Nebo-U radar station, and the Russian military echelon

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the destruction of the Ryazansky oil refinery, the Nebo-U radar station, the military echelon of the Russian army, and several areas of concentration of enemy manpower.
The AFU struck the Ryazan Oil Refinery and the Nebo-U Radar Station
As part of reducing the enemy's capabilities to launch missile and bomb strikes, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Ryazan Oil Refinery in the Ryazan Region of the Russian Federation.
The products of this refinery include A-92/95/98/100 gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, liquefied gases, and other petroleum products. The enterprise produces an average of 840,000 tons per year of aviation kerosene TS-1, which is also used by the Russian occupiers' aerospace forces.
Numerous explosions and a significant fire were recorded on the site.
The results of the lesions are being clarified.
The Defense Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military-economic and offensive potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine.
