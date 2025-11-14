The General Staff confirmed the defeat of the Saratov oil refinery and the Russian naval base

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have struck a naval base, a refinery in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation, and a fuel and lubricants storage facility in the Engels area. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this,

The AFU struck a number of strategic Russian targets

As part of reducing the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of November 14, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Novorossiysk naval base in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian weapons were used, including Neptune missiles and strike UAVs of various types.

Damage to valuable infrastructure of the port and oil terminal "Sheskharis" and a launcher from the S-400 air defense system and missile storage were recorded, with subsequent detonation and fire. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

The Sheskharis terminal is one of the largest oil and petroleum product transshipment complexes in the south of the Crimea. It is involved in providing supplies to the armed forces of the aggressor state conducting hostilities in Ukraine.

The Saratovsky oil refinery in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation was also hit. The target was confirmed to have been hit. Explosions were recorded with subsequent burning on the territory of the facility. The enterprise is involved in providing supplies to the Russian occupation army. The results of the hit are being clarified.

In addition, the infrastructure of the fuel and lubricants storage enterprise “Krystal Plant” in the Engels district of the Saratov region of the Russian Federation was damaged. Explosions were recorded in the area of the target, followed by burning on the territory of the facility. Share

The Defense Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military-economic and offensive potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine.