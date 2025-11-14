The General Staff confirmed the defeat of the Saratov oil refinery and the Russian naval base

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have struck a naval base, a refinery in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation, and a fuel and lubricants storage facility in the Engels area. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this,
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces inflicted significant damage on strategic targets in the Russian Federation, including a naval base, oil refinery, and a fuel and lubricants storage facility.
- The successful strikes by Ukrainian missiles and strike drones resulted in fires and explosions at the facilities and disrupted the supply chain for the Russian occupation army.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine aims to reduce the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor by targeting key infrastructure and forcing the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine.
The AFU struck a number of strategic Russian targets
As part of reducing the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of November 14, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Novorossiysk naval base in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.
Ukrainian weapons were used, including Neptune missiles and strike UAVs of various types.
Damage to valuable infrastructure of the port and oil terminal "Sheskharis" and a launcher from the S-400 air defense system and missile storage were recorded, with subsequent detonation and fire. The extent of the damage is being clarified.
The Sheskharis terminal is one of the largest oil and petroleum product transshipment complexes in the south of the Crimea. It is involved in providing supplies to the armed forces of the aggressor state conducting hostilities in Ukraine.
The Saratovsky oil refinery in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation was also hit. The target was confirmed to have been hit. Explosions were recorded with subsequent burning on the territory of the facility. The enterprise is involved in providing supplies to the Russian occupation army. The results of the hit are being clarified.
The Defense Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military-economic and offensive potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine.
