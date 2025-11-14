Saratov Refinery suspends primary oil processing after Ukrainian drone attacks

After the attack by Ukrainian drones, the Saratov Oil Refinery on the Volga River stopped primary oil processing.
Saratov refinery stopped its work
Reuters reports this, citing two industry sources. It is noted that the plant may remain closed until the end of the month.
The Ukrainian military reported on the strikes on the Saratov Oil Refinery on November 11. These attacks caused explosions and a fire in the area of the facility.
The plant was also hit on Friday, November 14.
Rosneft, which controls the plant, did not respond to a request for comment.
Sources said the strikes may have damaged the CDU-6 primary oil processing unit, the only primary processing unit at the plant. Its rated daily capacity is about 20,000 metric tons, or 147,000 barrels of oil.
The authors note that in 2024, 5.8 million tons of oil were processed at the Saratov Refinery. In the overall picture, this is about 2.2% of oil processing in Russia.
