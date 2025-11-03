The General Staff confirmed the defeat of the Saratov Oil Refinery and a number of logistics facilities of the Russian army

On the night of November 3, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the Saratov Oil Refinery in the Saratov Region of the Russian Federation. A hit on the facility and a fire were recorded in the area of the ELOU AVT-6 oil refining complex.

The AFU struck the Saratov Refinery and BC warehouses on the TOT of Ukraine

Saratov Refinery is one of the oldest oil refineries in Russia. As of 2023, the refining volume was 4.8 million tons.

The enterprise is involved in meeting the needs of the Russian Armed Forces. Share

Fire damage was also inflicted on the invaders' logistical facilities in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region. In particular, a material and technical equipment warehouse in the settlement of Rozkishne and a mobile fuel and lubricants warehouse in Dovzhansk were hit.

The defense forces are consistently implementing a set of measures to destroy critical elements of the terrorist state's military-industrial base in order to deprive it of the ability to continue its aggression.