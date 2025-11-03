On the night of November 3, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the Saratov Oil Refinery in the Saratov Region of the Russian Federation. A hit on the facility and a fire were recorded in the area of the ELOU AVT-6 oil refining complex.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully targeted the Saratov Oil Refinery in the Russian Federation, impacting essential oil refining capabilities.
- The attack also inflicted damage on Russian army logistics facilities in the Luhansk region, disrupting enemy supply chains.
- The Saratov Refinery, a key oil refining enterprise in Russia, was crucial for meeting the needs of the Russian Armed Forces, making it a significant target.
The AFU struck the Saratov Refinery and BC warehouses on the TOT of Ukraine
Saratov Refinery is one of the oldest oil refineries in Russia. As of 2023, the refining volume was 4.8 million tons.
Fire damage was also inflicted on the invaders' logistical facilities in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region. In particular, a material and technical equipment warehouse in the settlement of Rozkishne and a mobile fuel and lubricants warehouse in Dovzhansk were hit.
The defense forces are consistently implementing a set of measures to destroy critical elements of the terrorist state's military-industrial base in order to deprive it of the ability to continue its aggression.
