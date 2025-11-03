Watch: explosions heard near oil refinery in Saratov, Russia, amid drone attack

On the night of November 3, Russians once again complained about an attack by unknown drones. Explosions could be heard in Saratov and, previously, a local refinery was under attack.

Drones attacked the Saratov refinery

The first reports of explosions appeared at approximately 00:50 Kyiv time. Sirens and sounds of air defense were heard by residents of Saratov and the city of Engels (Saratov Oblast, Russian Federation).

Powerful explosions in the sky began to sound at 1 a.m. and continue with varying frequency to this day. The sounds of UAVs flying overhead and “claps” are also heard by residents of the Balakovsky and Kalinin districts of the region.

After a short period of time, the first footage of the aftermath began to appear on social media. Users claim that a local refinery was hit by drones.

Later, some Telegram channels began reporting that a fire had been recorded in the area of the AVT-6 installation (which is apparently on the territory of the facility). Share

At the same time, it is claimed that another drone failed to enter the pentane-hexane fraction isomerization unit. The reason for this was the anti-drone net.

29 drones were allegedly destroyed overnight over the territory of the Saratov region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

In Saratov, the target of the attack was a refinery, according to ASTRA channel's analysis of eyewitness footage. Local authorities did not report this.