Two refineries linked to Russia were on fire in Europe

On October 20, oil refineries in Hungary and Romania, which regularly receive Russian oil, caught fire for unknown reasons. In addition, eyewitnesses heard loud explosions.

What's happening at European refineries

According to the Magyar Nemzet publication, a fire has engulfed a large MOL oil refinery in the city of Sázsalombatt in Hungary.

What is important to understand is that the MOL refinery is the country's main oil refinery, which operates, among other things, on Russian oil.

Amidst the recent events, a security committee was convened, and Prime Minister Viktor Orban held consultations with the refinery management and the Minister of Internal Affairs of Hungary.

The exact consequences of the fire and its causes are currently unknown, and firefighting efforts are still ongoing.

In addition, it is indicated that a powerful explosion occurred at the Petrotel Lukoil oil refinery in Romania — it is also connected to Russia.

According to insiders, this happened while the plant's employees were working with contractors.

The company's management assures that the explosion occurred in the sewage system, which led to the collapse of the sewer cover.