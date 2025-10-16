Ukrainian Defense Forces hit Saratov Oil Refinery
Ukrainian Defense Forces hit Saratov Oil Refinery

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Saratov refinery
On the night of October 16, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the Saratov Oil Refinery in the Saratov Region of the Russian Federation. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces executed a targeted strike on the Saratov Oil Refinery in the Russian Federation as part of a strategy to cripple the Russian military-industrial base and thwart aggression.
  • The Saratov Oil Refinery, a crucial facility for the Russian Armed Forces, was hit in an effort to disrupt the supply chain and weaken Russia's military capabilities.
  • By targeting key elements like the Saratov Oil Refinery, Ukrainian forces aim to impede Russia's ability to sustain its military operations and escalate the conflict further.

SOU struck the Saratov refinery

Saratov Oil Refinery is one of the oldest oil refining enterprises in Russia.

As of 2023, the volume of oil refining was 4.8 million tons.

The enterprise is involved in meeting the needs of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are consistently implementing a set of measures to destroy critical elements of the Russian Federation's military-industrial base in order to deprive it of the ability to continue its aggression.

