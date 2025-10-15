Drones attacked one of the largest refineries in Bashkortostan
Drones attacked one of the largest refineries in Bashkortostan

Another refinery on fire in Russia
Source:  online.ua

The Russian opposition Telegram channel ASTRA has concluded that the Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim oil refinery in Ufa was hit by Ukrainian drones. Eyewitnesses are publishing videos and photos from the month of events.

Points of attention

  • Local residents and analysts have raised concerns over the lack of official comments from authorities regarding the drone attacks.
  • The incident has led to temporary disruptions at the Ufa airport and a state of drone emergency declared in Bashkortostan.

According to local residents, on October 15, they noticed smoke rising over the territory of Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim.

The ASTRA OSINT analyst analyzed all available data — the shooting was conducted in the direction of Zeleny Gay Street from the road leading from Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim to the village of Stary Turbasly.

Local channels published blurry videos of drones flying overhead.

Local residents also reported in chat rooms about those who were in the air when the UAV approached Ufa. In the morning, a drone emergency was declared in Bashkortostan, and the Ufa airport temporarily suspended the reception and release of aircraft.

What is important to understand is that the local authorities did not provide any official comments on this matter at the time of publication.

Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim is one of the largest oil refineries in Bashkortostan, a branch of Bashneft ANC (part of Rosneft).

The enterprise produces about 60 types of products, including Euro-5 and Euro-6 gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, liquefied gases, petroleum coke, elemental sulfur, and aromatic hydrocarbons.

The plant includes hydrotreating units and a complex for the production of paraxylene, benzene, and other components.




