The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to strike strategic military-industrial facilities of the aggressor state. Thus, on the night of October 23, a refinery and a BC warehouse on the territory of the Russian Federation were hit.

The AFU struck the Ryazan Oil Refinery and the BC warehouse near Belgorod

On the night of October 23, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed a strategic enemy facility involved in supplying the Russian Armed Forces — the Ryazansky Oil Refinery.

Explosions were recorded in the area of the target and a large-scale fire on the territory of the enterprise.

The Ryazan Oil Refinery is one of the largest in the central part of the Russian Federation and is owned by Rosneft.

The plant's capacity allows for the processing of over 17 million tons of oil per year and plays an important role in providing fuel to enemy military formations and the logistical supply chains of the occupying forces. The shutdown of part of the plant's production capacity reduces the Russian army's capabilities in conducting combat operations.

⚡️, In addition, that same night, Ukrainian strike unmanned systems hit an enemy ammunition depot near the settlement of Valuyki, Belgorod region.

According to available information, the target was destroyed, detonations and explosions of ammunition were observed.

The implementation of measures aimed at stopping the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine continues.